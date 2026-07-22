Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,721 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of Valmont Industries worth $14,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Valmont Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Valmont Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valmont beat second-quarter estimates, reporting EPS of $6.14 versus expectations of $5.76 and revenue of $1.12 billion versus $1.09 billion expected, suggesting solid operational performance. Article Title

Valmont beat second-quarter estimates, reporting versus expectations of $5.76 and versus $1.09 billion expected, suggesting solid operational performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year guidance, and commentary highlighted strong utility/infrastructure demand, which supports the long-term growth story for VMI. Article Title

The company raised full-year guidance, and commentary highlighted strong utility/infrastructure demand, which supports the long-term growth story for VMI. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continued to frame the quarter as a mixed setup: strong utility growth and better earnings, but only a moderate increase to EPS guidance, which may have limited the upside reaction. Article Title

Analysts continued to frame the quarter as a mixed setup: strong utility growth and better earnings, but only a moderate increase to EPS guidance, which may have limited the upside reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Recent price-target updates remain constructive, including Stifel’s move to $678 and JP Morgan’s $600 target, indicating Wall Street still sees upside despite the pullback. Article Title

Recent price-target updates remain constructive, including Stifel’s move to and JP Morgan’s target, indicating Wall Street still sees upside despite the pullback. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell as investors weighed lingering weakness in agriculture and softer telecommunications demand, which offset the strong headline earnings beat. Article Title

Shares fell as investors weighed lingering weakness in agriculture and softer telecommunications demand, which offset the strong headline earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: GuruFocus said VMI remains overvalued on its GF Value measure, reinforcing concerns that the stock may have gotten ahead of fundamentals. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price objective on Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $582.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $506.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.93 and a 1-year high of $585.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.08.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 8.91%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total value of $8,615,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 112,309 shares in the company, valued at $55,294,213.06. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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