Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,478 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,183 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.20% of Valmont Industries worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $467.47 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.50 and a 52 week high of $487.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $428.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.79. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting Valmont Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Valmont Industries this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $497.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $500.33.

View Our Latest Report on VMI

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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