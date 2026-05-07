Valvoline $VVV Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,323,516 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.69% of Valvoline worth $358,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valvoline by 39.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,537,621 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $198,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,328 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,337,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $119,832,000 after purchasing an additional 419,094 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $113,610,000 after purchasing an additional 966,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,699,938 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $78,460,000 after buying an additional 413,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,203,545 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $79,129,000 after buying an additional 412,177 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O'daniel sold 4,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $166,227.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,090.45. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 4.91%.The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Truist Financial set a $38.00 target price on Valvoline in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valvoline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valvoline wasn't on the list.

While Valvoline currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here