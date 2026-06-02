Valvoline $VVV Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,060 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 713,483 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.22% of Valvoline worth $44,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Valvoline by 1,621.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 90.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Mizuho set a $40.00 price objective on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valvoline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 5.03%.The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valvoline news, Director Jennifer Lynn Slater acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,530. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,655. This represents a 44.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,877 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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