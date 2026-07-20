Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock $CCC

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,515,096 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,814,248 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock accounts for about 2.7% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 2.30% of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock worth $81,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCC. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 2,170.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Price Performance

NASDAQ CCC opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.85 and a beta of 0.51.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 3.18%.The firm had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCC. Citigroup lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

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