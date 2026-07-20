Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,307 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 73,679 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane comprises approximately 2.7% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.49% of Hamilton Lane worth $82,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,241 shares of the company's stock worth $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 58,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,844,000 after purchasing an additional 648,588 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,855,000. Danske Bank A S grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 19,024.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 19,124 shares of the company's stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 541.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company's stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLNE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $159.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $148.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $161.13. The business's fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.05 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 32.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Hamilton Lane's payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Hamilton Lane announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrea Anigati Kramer bought 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.46 per share, with a total value of $99,381.18. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 87,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,131. This represents a 1.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers purchased 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,952,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 95,039 shares of company stock worth $8,100,739. 22.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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