Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293,461 shares of the company's stock after selling 317,210 shares during the quarter. DigitalOcean makes up 3.7% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.24% of DigitalOcean worth $110,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 3,187.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 12.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,300 shares of the company's stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 16,770.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $98.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.36.

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DigitalOcean Trading Up 0.5%

DOCN stock opened at $119.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.86%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. DigitalOcean's revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $678,376.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,803,630.74. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $1,700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 538,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,568,068.98. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 39,338 shares of company stock worth $6,191,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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