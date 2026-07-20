Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $101.81 Million Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,858 shares of the company's stock after selling 128,896 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital comprises about 3.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 2.43% of Victory Capital worth $101,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the company's stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the company's stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Victory Capital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Victory Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $98.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.97 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 25.79%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Victory Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Victory Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

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