Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $58.31 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.58% of Houlihan Lokey worth $58,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,584 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $18,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,743 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Houlihan Lokey from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $187.00 price objective on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.50.

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Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI stock opened at $140.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.88. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $635.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.22 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $941,378.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $941,378.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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