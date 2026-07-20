Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $82.72 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246,308 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 44,767 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises 2.7% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 3.28% of Euronet Worldwide worth $82,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $26,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

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Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $81.34 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.68 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EEFT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $200,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,701,644.53. The trade was a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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