Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,950 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 37,178 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting comprises about 2.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.46% of FTI Consulting worth $77,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,250 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $183,172,000 after purchasing an additional 402,008 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,015 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,048,000 after buying an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $7,530,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,051 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $279,145,000 after buying an additional 503,885 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $8,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of FTI Consulting from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FTI Consulting currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCN

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Eun Nam acquired 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $289,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,121,987.28. This trade represents a 10.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 326,984 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,283.28. This represents a 3.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $162.75 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.55 and a 200-day moving average of $166.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $983.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.17 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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