Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 107,294 Shares of Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. $PXED

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370,381 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,294 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.83% of Phoenix Education Partners worth $43,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the first quarter worth $2,085,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phoenix Education Partners by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Education Partners in the first quarter worth about $300,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXED. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Phoenix Education Partners from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Phoenix Education Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Education Partners has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.20.

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Phoenix Education Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PXED opened at $30.28 on Monday. Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. Phoenix Education Partners had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 60.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phoenix Education Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Phoenix Education Partners's payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

About Phoenix Education Partners

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. As one of the largest online education providers and a pioneer in our field, we benefit from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment and economic trends.

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