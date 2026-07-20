Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 263,244 Shares of Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333,136 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 263,244 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 4.35% of Five9 worth $50,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,037,395 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $201,250,000 after acquiring an additional 759,237 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,320,745 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,382 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,572,466 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,539,371 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Five9

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 16,620 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $412,342.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 311,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,372.22. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 21,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $447,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 281,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,632.04. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $2,014,057 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Truist Financial set a $23.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research raised Five9 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Five9 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Five9

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $305.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.92 million. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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