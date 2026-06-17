Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,686 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Timken worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 3.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 37,181 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $4,362,818.54. Following the sale, the director owned 206,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,225,429.70. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,747,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $30,845,323.44. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 69,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,144 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Timken from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Timken from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Timken in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TKR

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $140.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Timken Company has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $142.92. The business's 50-day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timken Company will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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