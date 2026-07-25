Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL - Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,927 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned 0.31% of Bristow Group worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTOL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,599 shares of the company's stock worth $75,313,000 after acquiring an additional 71,638 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 130,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,613,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bristow Group Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE VTOL opened at $45.72 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $388.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.68 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts forecast that Bristow Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Bristow Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Bristow Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VTOL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristow Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bristow Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristow Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Report on Bristow Group

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow's operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world's most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

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