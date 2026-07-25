Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 8,337 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,846 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.5% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Intel by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday. Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $81.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.67.

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Intel Trading Down 7.9%

INTC stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $464.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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