Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Takes Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,869 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,407,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Intuit by 102.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,896,561 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,684,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,719 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,982 shares of the software maker's stock worth $291,849,000 after purchasing an additional 426,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Article Title

Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Article Title

The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Article Title

Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional lawsuits and deadline reminders around the September 8 lead-plaintiff date keep the litigation overhang in focus, adding uncertainty for investors. Article Title

Intuit Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $296.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company's 50-day moving average price is $293.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital lowered Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $580.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.84.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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