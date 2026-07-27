Van Diest Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Van Diest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,562 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.67.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $92.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The firm's fifty day moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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