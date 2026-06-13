Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682,131 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 45,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Danaher worth $385,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $179.95 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.93 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $180.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.78. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

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