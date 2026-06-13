Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 37,203 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,498 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 37,203 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up approximately 2.1% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 3.94% of Littelfuse worth $247,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,874 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $751,141,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,479 shares of the technology company's stock worth $130,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,990 shares of the technology company's stock worth $120,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,800,000 after purchasing an additional 78,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,834. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $472.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.16 and a 52 week high of $500.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.58 and a 200-day moving average of $346.77.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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