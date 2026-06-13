Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 79,612 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,012 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,612 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.38% of WESCO International worth $45,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,604 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 9,910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total transaction of $3,562,446.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,762.28. This represents a 33.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,468.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,035,823.78. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC stock opened at $346.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.36 and a 1 year high of $377.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $321.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WESCO International

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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