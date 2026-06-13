Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 43,351 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.27% of Akamai Technologies worth $33,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $245,394,000 after buying an additional 177,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,342 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $271,820,000 after buying an additional 784,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 522.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $153,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 570.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,167 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $165.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Akamai Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Akamai Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Akamai Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here