Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 123,282 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) by 161.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,858 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 123,282 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.26% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $28,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $134.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $149.11. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.63 and a 12 month high of $179.32.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $676.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.92 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 13.98%.Advanced Drainage Systems's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Advanced Drainage Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $198.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Read Our Latest Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

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