Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,126 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 550,654 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.21% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $25,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,103.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.81. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.American Homes 4 Rent's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report).

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