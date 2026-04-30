Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,006,885 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.3% of Vanguard Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.67% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $88,087,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $851.65 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $948.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $985.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,216.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large AI gene‑editing partnership with Profluent (up to $2.25B) broadens Lilly’s digital biology and next‑generation genetic medicine pipeline, a long‑term growth and valuation positive. Read More.

Large AI gene‑editing partnership with Profluent (up to $2.25B) broadens Lilly’s digital biology and next‑generation genetic medicine pipeline, a long‑term growth and valuation positive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of Ajax Therapeutics (up to $2.3B) adds a JAK2 myelofibrosis program and deepens oncology exposure — complementary to recent M&A and supports analyst bullishness. Read More.

Acquisition of Ajax Therapeutics (up to $2.3B) adds a JAK2 myelofibrosis program and deepens oncology exposure — complementary to recent M&A and supports analyst bullishness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price‑target moves (e.g., Guggenheim raise) reflect confidence that acquisitions plus pipeline execution justify upside vs. the pullback. This can underpin buying interest if Q1 execution meets expectations. Read More.

Analyst support and price‑target moves (e.g., Guggenheim raise) reflect confidence that acquisitions plus pipeline execution justify upside vs. the pullback. This can underpin buying interest if Q1 execution meets expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street forecasts strong Q1 revenue growth (~36–37%) and investors expect pipeline commentary; earnings results and management commentary will be the immediate catalyst for intraday moves. Read More.

Wall Street forecasts strong Q1 revenue growth (~36–37%) and investors expect pipeline commentary; earnings results and management commentary will be the immediate catalyst for intraday moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and trader models imply sizable post‑earnings volatility — the report could drive a sharp move either way, so risk around the print is elevated. Read More.

Options and trader models imply sizable post‑earnings volatility — the report could drive a sharp move either way, so risk around the print is elevated. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Early launch data show Foundayo prescriptions lagging a Novo rival and social chatter flags a slow oral GLP‑1 rollout; weaker uptake puts short‑term pressure on growth expectations for obesity franchise. Read More.

Early launch data show Foundayo prescriptions lagging a Novo rival and social chatter flags a slow oral GLP‑1 rollout; weaker uptake puts short‑term pressure on growth expectations for obesity franchise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Canada approved cheaper generic weight‑loss drugs, highlighting accelerating competitive and pricing risks in the GLP‑1 market that could weigh on sales mix and margins over time. Read More.

Canada approved cheaper generic weight‑loss drugs, highlighting accelerating competitive and pricing risks in the GLP‑1 market that could weigh on sales mix and margins over time. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling activity and some fund/portfolio churn reported recently; heavy sales can be perceived negatively by sentiment‑driven investors ahead of the quarter. Read More.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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