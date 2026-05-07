Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 2,237,137 Shares of Symbotic Inc. $SYM

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM - Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,932,158 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,237,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.17% of Symbotic worth $412,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Symbotic by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,856 shares of the company's stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth about $804,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Symbotic by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,207 shares of the company's stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Symbotic from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Northland Securities set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Symbotic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.62.

View Our Latest Report on SYM

Symbotic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Symbotic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and improved profitability: Symbotic reported ~23% YoY revenue growth (~$676M) and a return to GAAP net income for the quarter, plus adjusted EBITDA roughly doubled — these top‑line and cash‑flow improvements support upside case for adoption and margin progress. Symbotic Reports Q2 FY2026 Results

Revenue beat and improved profitability: Symbotic reported ~23% YoY revenue growth (~$676M) and a return to GAAP net income for the quarter, plus adjusted EBITDA roughly doubled — these top‑line and cash‑flow improvements support upside case for adoption and margin progress. Positive Sentiment: Raised/solid revenue guidance: Management issued Q3 revenue guidance roughly $700M–$720M, above consensus, which gives investors clearer forward revenue visibility and supports growth expectations. Symbotic Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Raised/solid revenue guidance: Management issued Q3 revenue guidance roughly $700M–$720M, above consensus, which gives investors clearer forward revenue visibility and supports growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Operational traction and new deployments: Company highlighted record throughput (>6.5M cases/day) and announced next‑gen warehouse installations (Associated Wholesale Grocers deal), which demonstrate real customer traction and future capacity improvements. Record Throughput & Next‑Gen Warehouse Deal

Operational traction and new deployments: Company highlighted record throughput (>6.5M cases/day) and announced next‑gen warehouse installations (Associated Wholesale Grocers deal), which demonstrate real customer traction and future capacity improvements. Positive Sentiment: Strategic investment: Symbotic led a $60M Series C in Nyobolt to secure ultra‑fast power tech for autonomous machines — this is strategic, potentially lowering future hardware constraints and signaling capital deployment into adjacent robotics tech. Nyobolt Series C Led by Symbotic

Strategic investment: Symbotic led a $60M Series C in Nyobolt to secure ultra‑fast power tech for autonomous machines — this is strategic, potentially lowering future hardware constraints and signaling capital deployment into adjacent robotics tech. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: DA Davidson recently upgraded SYM to Buy and raised its target, reinforcing the growth/AI moat narrative and likely contributing to buyer interest. DA Davidson Upgrade

Analyst support: DA Davidson recently upgraded SYM to Buy and raised its target, reinforcing the growth/AI moat narrative and likely contributing to buyer interest. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed EPS headlines and reporting differences: Some outlets framed the quarter as an EPS beat using adjusted metrics, while summary data and transcripts show GAAP EPS and margin figures that are less clear — this creates short‑term ambiguity for quant models and earnings-based traders. Q2 Earnings Call Transcript

Mixed EPS headlines and reporting differences: Some outlets framed the quarter as an EPS beat using adjusted metrics, while summary data and transcripts show GAAP EPS and margin figures that are less clear — this creates short‑term ambiguity for quant models and earnings-based traders. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales executed under 10b5‑1 plans: Two directors sold small blocks (~2,000 shares each) under pre‑arranged plans; planned dispositions are typically neutral but can draw attention from short‑term traders. Insider Sale Filings

Insider sales executed under 10b5‑1 plans: Two directors sold small blocks (~2,000 shares each) under pre‑arranged plans; planned dispositions are typically neutral but can draw attention from short‑term traders. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and valuation risks remain: despite improved EBITDA, GAAP margins and EPS (reported by some sources as a miss vs. consensus) are still a watch item, and the stock trades at a rich valuation — leaving it sensitive to execution and margin progress. Earnings Coverage and Analysis

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, Director Charles Kane sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $191,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,316.72. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 9,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $540,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,655,836.25. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 157,581 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company's stock.

Symbotic Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.54, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $676.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.66 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Profile

Symbotic Inc NASDAQ: SYM is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

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