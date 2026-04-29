Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 2,435,634 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,435,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.39% of HP worth $2,943,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 45,575 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,961 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in HP by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,129,826 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 618,962 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of HP by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,981,864 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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HP Stock Down 0.1%

HP stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 367.41% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HP from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $21.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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