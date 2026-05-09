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Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 26,416 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Euronet Worldwide logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Vanguard Group increased its Euronet Worldwide stake by 26,416 shares in the fourth quarter, bringing its total to 3.77 million shares valued at about $286.7 million. Vanguard now owns roughly 8.96% of the company.
  • Euronet Worldwide reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.58 versus the $1.42 consensus and revenue of $1.01 billion, up 10.5% year over year. The company also reaffirmed growth expectations with FY 2026 guidance of 10.57 to 11.05 EPS.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock has a Hold consensus rating, with an average price target of $95. Shares recently opened at $68.83, well below the consensus target and near the lower end of their 52-week range.
  • Five stocks we like better than Euronet Worldwide.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767,279 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.96% of Euronet Worldwide worth $286,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 7.15%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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