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Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 322,455 Shares of Upwork Inc. $UPWK

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Upwork logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vanguard increased its stake in Upwork by 2.2% in Q4, buying 322,455 shares to hold 14,989,217 shares (about 11.47% of the company) valued at roughly $297.1 million.
  • Upwork's board authorized a $300 million stock repurchase program (up to ~18% of shares) even as Q1 showed only modest revenue growth; management raised FY‑2026 EPS/adjusted‑EBITDA targets but issued weaker revenue guidance, sparking after‑hours selling pressure.
  • Insiders have been net sellers recently — the CEO and CFO each sold shares on March 18 and insiders have sold 235,186 shares (~$3.16 million) in the past 90 days, while insiders still own about 7.5% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,989,217 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 322,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.47% of Upwork worth $297,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Upwork by 5,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Upwork by 998.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Upwork by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Upwork by 2,405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Upwork by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company's stock.

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

Upwork announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upwork from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group downgraded Upwork from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Upwork from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPWK

Key Headlines Impacting Upwork

Here are the key news stories impacting Upwork this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 9,278 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $114,212.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,124.40. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,745 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $292,300.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 798,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,390.92. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 235,186 shares of company stock worth $3,156,199 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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