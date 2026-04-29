Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 73,014 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,286,535 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 73,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.52% of STERIS worth $3,114,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get STERIS alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in STERIS by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,732 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $55,015,000 after buying an additional 59,264 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in STERIS by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in STERIS by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,300 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in STERIS by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $219.85 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $227.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.07. STERIS plc has a one year low of $209.98 and a one year high of $269.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded STERIS from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered STERIS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $275.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total value of $734,876.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,233.05. The trade was a 81.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider STERIS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and STERIS wasn't on the list.

While STERIS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here