Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,609,614 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.44% of Hubbell worth $2,935,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Down 1.8%

HUBB opened at $545.30 on Wednesday. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $565.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.21. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $1,123,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,161.40. This represents a 44.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total transaction of $12,590,510.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,143,647.40. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 34,689 shares of company stock worth $17,407,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hubbell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hubbell wasn't on the list.

While Hubbell currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here