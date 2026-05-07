Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,814,878 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,037,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.51% of NU worth $415,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NU by 63.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in NU by 541.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 156,539 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in NU by 38.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in NU by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in NU by 63.7% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NU

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.20 to $17.60 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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