Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,154,859 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 166,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.27% of Diodes worth $303,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Diodes by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

Get Diodes alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Diodes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Diodes from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Diodes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diodes

Key Headlines Impacting Diodes

Here are the key news stories impacting Diodes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and margins beat/strength — Q1 revenue rose ~22% year-over-year to about $405.5M and GAAP gross profit and gross margin improved, signaling demand strength across products. Investors often reward top-line growth and expanding margins. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Revenue and margins beat/strength — Q1 revenue rose ~22% year-over-year to about $405.5M and GAAP gross profit and gross margin improved, signaling demand strength across products. Investors often reward top-line growth and expanding margins. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and guidance tilted higher on revenue — Diodes issued Q2 revenue guidance of $422.0M–$448.1M (range includes the consensus), which the company frames as an upward guide versus seasonality. That supports a constructive near-term sales outlook. TipRanks: Guides Higher

Company commentary and guidance tilted higher on revenue — Diodes issued Q2 revenue guidance of $422.0M–$448.1M (range includes the consensus), which the company frames as an upward guide versus seasonality. That supports a constructive near-term sales outlook. Neutral Sentiment: New product and market exposure — Diodes continues product launches, including a 32Gbps ReDriver targeted at automotive smart-cockpit and high-speed data applications, which supports longer-term addressable market gains but is not an immediate revenue driver. Yahoo: ReDriver Product

New product and market exposure — Diodes continues product launches, including a 32Gbps ReDriver targeted at automotive smart-cockpit and high-speed data applications, which supports longer-term addressable market gains but is not an immediate revenue driver. Negative Sentiment: EPS reporting ambiguity and near-term disappointment — Coverage shows mixed EPS figures: company/press materials highlighted a beat on an adjusted basis, but third‑party reporting flagged GAAP diluted EPS and/or consensus misses (reports show ~$0.32–$0.43 numbers vs ~ $0.35 consensus), creating investor confusion and immediate selling pressure. SA: Earnings Call Transcript

EPS reporting ambiguity and near-term disappointment — Coverage shows mixed EPS figures: company/press materials highlighted a beat on an adjusted basis, but third‑party reporting flagged GAAP diluted EPS and/or consensus misses (reports show ~$0.32–$0.43 numbers vs ~ $0.35 consensus), creating investor confusion and immediate selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet/cash concerns and insider selling — Third‑party data flagged a steep year‑over‑year drop in cash and a rise in liabilities, plus notable insider sales in recent months; both are typical causes of investor caution after a strong run-up. QuiverQuant: Financials & Insider Activity

Balance sheet/cash concerns and insider selling — Third‑party data flagged a steep year‑over‑year drop in cash and a rise in liabilities, plus notable insider sales in recent months; both are typical causes of investor caution after a strong run-up. Negative Sentiment: Stock already ran up into the print — Analysts and coverage noted a sizable pre-earnings rally; profit-taking after a mixed/ambiguous release often drives short-term weakness even when revenue is solid. Investing.com: Investors Eye Margin Gains

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 1.93. The business's 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $405.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.33 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.46%.Diodes's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other Diodes news, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $7,521,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 180,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,205,676.56. This represents a 38.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diodes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diodes wasn't on the list.

While Diodes currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here