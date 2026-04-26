Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,961,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 1,888,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.06% of Medtronic worth $12,388,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $650,604,000 after buying an additional 3,492,192 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $717,143,000 after buying an additional 3,307,211 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,556,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,189,586 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $970,456,000 after buying an additional 2,658,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2,297.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,510,712 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $241,179,000 after buying an additional 2,406,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business's 50 day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.23. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

See Also

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