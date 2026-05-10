Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,101,154 Shares of Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,983,369 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,101,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.89% of Perrigo worth $208,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,292 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 57.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,988 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,323 shares of the company's stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 439.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised Perrigo to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Perrigo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Perrigo from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

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Perrigo Stock Down 0.1%

PRGO stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The business's 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 43.50%.The company had revenue of $841.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Perrigo's revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Perrigo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.85%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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