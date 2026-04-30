Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 192,517 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,483,741 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 192,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.85% of Zimmer Biomet worth $2,111,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $37,307,000. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 113,478 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,110 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 360,462 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 393,476 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zimmer Biomet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and guidance raised — Zimmer Biomet reported adjusted EPS of $2.09 (vs. $1.86 est.), revenue of ~$2.09B (beat) and organic sales growth; the company updated FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.40–8.55. These operational beats and the guidance raise are supportive for longer‑term fundamentals. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Q1 results beat and guidance raised — Zimmer Biomet reported adjusted EPS of $2.09 (vs. $1.86 est.), revenue of ~$2.09B (beat) and organic sales growth; the company updated FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.40–8.55. These operational beats and the guidance raise are supportive for longer‑term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call / transcripts are available and highlight the company’s growth drivers and margin expansion; these give investors more detail on product momentum and the salesforce shift but have not calmed near‑term volatility. Earnings Call Highlights

Conference call / transcripts are available and highlight the company’s growth drivers and margin expansion; these give investors more detail on product momentum and the salesforce shift but have not calmed near‑term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Finance leadership turnover — CFO Suketu Upadhyay departed and an interim CFO was named; reports link the exit to a sharp intraday selloff and said the stock plunged to multi‑year lows on the news. Leadership uncertainty in the finance function is a clear near‑term negative. CFO Transition (PR Newswire) Article: Stock Plunges

Finance leadership turnover — CFO Suketu Upadhyay departed and an interim CFO was named; reports link the exit to a sharp intraday selloff and said the stock plunged to multi‑year lows on the news. Leadership uncertainty in the finance function is a clear near‑term negative. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cuts and mixed ratings — multiple firms trimmed targets (examples: JPMorgan $100→$95, Wells Fargo $98→$90, Stifel $110→$105, Truist trimmed its PT to $92) which lowers street support levels and can amplify selling pressure. Benzinga: Analyst Notes The Fly TickerReport

Analyst price‑target cuts and mixed ratings — multiple firms trimmed targets (examples: JPMorgan $100→$95, Wells Fargo $98→$90, Stifel $110→$105, Truist trimmed its PT to $92) which lowers street support levels and can amplify selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Technical / market context — the stock is trading with elevated volume, underperforming peers and around its 52‑week low, increasing the likelihood of momentum-driven downside until leadership/catalysts stabilize. MarketWatch: Underperformance

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $967,803.84. The trade was a 20.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is 27.12%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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