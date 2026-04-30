Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 45,557 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,853,477 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 45,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.82% of Bloom Energy worth $1,811,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $287.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.34, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.78 and a 200-day moving average of $137.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $290.50.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.29 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total transaction of $1,184,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,800,043.90. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here