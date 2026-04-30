Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 46,881 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,530,135 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.35% of Tyson Foods worth $2,141,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,075,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $764,309,000 after acquiring an additional 85,282 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $750,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,826 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 9,962,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,009 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,280,000 after acquiring an additional 107,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company's stock.

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Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $63.70 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio is currently 364.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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