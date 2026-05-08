Vanguard Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,694,782 Openlane $OPLN

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Openlane (NYSE:OPLN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,694,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $348,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.01% of Openlane as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPLN. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Openlane in the 4th quarter valued at $23,837,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Openlane in the 4th quarter valued at $11,642,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Openlane in the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Openlane in the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Openlane in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Openlane from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Openlane in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Openlane from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Openlane from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $40.00 target price on Openlane in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPLN

Openlane Price Performance

Openlane stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $29.59. Openlane has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Openlane had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $527.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Openlane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Openlane will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Openlane news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 88,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $2,549,840.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,841,343.27. This represents a 58.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Openlane Company Profile

Openlane, Inc operates a digital wholesale vehicle marketplace that facilitates the remarketing of used vehicles for commercial consignors and retail dealers. The company provides an online auction platform that enables buyers and sellers to transact in real time, connecting franchised and independent dealers, fleet operators, rental companies, manufacturers and financial institutions. Its marketplace focuses on vehicles from lease returns, fleet and commercial fleets, repossessions and dealer trade-ins.

In addition to the core auction and listing services, Openlane offers a suite of remarketing support services designed to simplify the end-to-end sale process.

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