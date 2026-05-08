Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196,081 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 62,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.33% of Boise Cascade worth $308,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,704 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,638.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 203,631 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $19,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts: Sign Up

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 1.73%.Boise Cascade's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Boise Cascade's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Boise Cascade from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $97.00 price objective on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boise Cascade from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boise Cascade

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company's operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boise Cascade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boise Cascade wasn't on the list.

While Boise Cascade currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here