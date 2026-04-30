Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,766,752 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 379,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.50% of Deckers Outdoor worth $1,738,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts: Sign Up

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 4.5%

DECK stock opened at $101.40 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $39,481.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $537,680.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,873,985.84. The trade was a 15.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $161.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Deckers Outdoor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here