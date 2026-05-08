Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,122,529 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 63,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.43% of Axcelis Technologies worth $331,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 145.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Axcelis Technologies

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Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of ACLS opened at $158.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $171.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Russell Low sold 7,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $1,170,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,369,597.50. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,477 shares in the company, valued at $518,160. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 10,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,361 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

See Also

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