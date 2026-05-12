Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,483,707 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 427,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.11% of Teladoc Health worth $150,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,889,194 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $53,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,106 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,284,697 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 227,385 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,619,391 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,458 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,776 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,576,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Teladoc Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teladoc Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Stock Down 4.4%

TDOC stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.77.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $611.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $152,243.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 364,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,664.16. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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