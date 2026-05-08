Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Terex Corporation $TEX

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503,578 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 53,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.91% of Terex worth $347,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 57.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 85,795 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 48.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,014 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $6,939,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 53.7% during the third quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 529,450 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 253.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,094 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 185,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.82.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $829,495.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 173,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,793.80. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Stock Down 2.2%

TEX opened at $62.80 on Friday. Terex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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