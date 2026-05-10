Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,253,936 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 107,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.92% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $210,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARQT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1,291.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $188,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Key Arcutis Biotherapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcutis Biotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and $34 price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics while raising near-term EPS estimates for 2026 quarters, reinforcing the view that earnings could improve as ZORYVE sales scale. Article Title

HC Wainwright maintained a rating and $34 price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics while raising near-term EPS estimates for 2026 quarters, reinforcing the view that earnings could improve as ZORYVE sales scale. Positive Sentiment: Needham also reiterated its Buy rating with a $36 target, helping sentiment by signaling that analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Needham also reiterated its rating with a $36 target, helping sentiment by signaling that analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company reported a $105.4 million quarterly revenue beat and highlighted strong ZORYVE momentum, including commercial growth and pipeline progress, which remains a key driver for investor enthusiasm. Article Title

The company reported a quarterly revenue beat and highlighted strong ZORYVE momentum, including commercial growth and pipeline progress, which remains a key driver for investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Arcutis announced inducement grants to 40 new hires, a routine equity compensation move that signals continued hiring but is not likely to materially change the stock’s near-term outlook. Article Title

Arcutis announced inducement grants to 40 new hires, a routine equity compensation move that signals continued hiring but is not likely to materially change the stock’s near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s mix of higher and lower out-year estimates suggests analysts remain constructive overall, but are still fine-tuning the longer-term earnings model. Article Title

HC Wainwright’s mix of higher and lower out-year estimates suggests analysts remain constructive overall, but are still fine-tuning the longer-term earnings model. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS missed expectations, showing Arcutis is still spending heavily as it grows; that profitability gap could limit upside if investors focus on margins rather than sales growth. Article Title

Q1 EPS missed expectations, showing Arcutis is still spending heavily as it grows; that profitability gap could limit upside if investors focus on margins rather than sales growth. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, which is routine, but clustered selling can still weigh on sentiment in the short term. Article Title

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARQT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 8,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $192,447.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 126,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,953,120.59. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Todd Watanabe sold 3,172 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $74,890.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 720,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,017,025.55. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 92,831 shares of company stock worth $2,295,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

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