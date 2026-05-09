Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,810,729 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 993,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.27% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $254,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,781 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $37,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,220 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 183.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,745,051 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,610 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 65.7% in the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,685,945 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $50,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,530 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $16,035,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 378.2% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 969,826 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 767,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 4.63. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.16 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The business's revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 7,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $123,207.78. Following the sale, the director owned 1,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,040.30. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Key Sarepta Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sarepta Therapeutics this week:

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta's core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company's mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta's commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

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