Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565,434 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.48% of Bank of Hawaii worth $312,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,541 shares of the bank's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the bank's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOH. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE BOH opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $192.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bank of Hawaii's dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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