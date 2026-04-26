Vanguard Group Inc. Has $116.44 Billion Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vanguard Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.79% of Tesla worth $116,443,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 32.8% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.94 and a 200-day moving average of $420.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.63 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. China Renaissance upped their price objective on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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