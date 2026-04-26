Vanguard Group Inc. Has $15.41 Billion Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,460,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.34% of Boeing worth $15,413,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $192,734,000. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after buying an additional 707,490 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 25,532.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 424,983 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $91,725,000 after buying an additional 423,325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,069,819 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $230,900,000 after buying an additional 357,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 310.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 436,400 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $94,188,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue rose ~14% to $22.22B, non‑GAAP loss per share was narrower than feared, and backlog hit a record, reinforcing the commercial recovery. Article Title

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue rose ~14% to $22.22B, non‑GAAP loss per share was narrower than feared, and backlog hit a record, reinforcing the commercial recovery. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow is improving (much smaller deficit year‑over‑year), signaling the company is cutting rework costs and moving toward more predictable cash performance. Article Title

Operating cash flow is improving (much smaller deficit year‑over‑year), signaling the company is cutting rework costs and moving toward more predictable cash performance. Positive Sentiment: Production capacity headroom — commentary that 737 MAX production can increase supports revenue/earnings upside as delivery cadence improves. Article Title

Production capacity headroom — commentary that 737 MAX production can increase supports revenue/earnings upside as delivery cadence improves. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market support — Morgan Stanley nudged its price target higher and TD Cowen reiterated a Buy, giving investors additional confidence. Article Title Article Title

Analyst and market support — Morgan Stanley nudged its price target higher and TD Cowen reiterated a Buy, giving investors additional confidence. Positive Sentiment: Management optimism on international demand — CEO comments expressing confidence about potential China orders tied to high‑level meetings may fuel order expectations. Article Title

Management optimism on international demand — CEO comments expressing confidence about potential China orders tied to high‑level meetings may fuel order expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Options flow and retail interest — large call option purchases and bullish retail write‑ups surfaced after earnings; these increase short‑term volatility and speculative upside but don’t guarantee sustained price gains. Article Title Article Title

Options flow and retail interest — large call option purchases and bullish retail write‑ups surfaced after earnings; these increase short‑term volatility and speculative upside but don’t guarantee sustained price gains. Negative Sentiment: Defense demand risk — reports that NATO or a major military customer may be "considering other options" create near‑term uncertainty for Boeing’s defense pipeline and can weigh on stock sentiment. Article Title

Defense demand risk — reports that NATO or a major military customer may be "considering other options" create near‑term uncertainty for Boeing’s defense pipeline and can weigh on stock sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~15.9% in April to ~15.4M shares (about 2.0% of float) with a short‑interest ratio near 2.9 days — rising shorts can amplify downside pressure and volatility if negative headlines continue.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $232.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $183.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.91 and a beta of 1.13. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $175.86 and a 12 month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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