Vanguard Group Inc. Has $219.33 Million Position in CorVel Corp. $CRVL

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241,112 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 46,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.32% of CorVel worth $219,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,261 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,846 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,182 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CorVel from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CorVel

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,050 shares in the company, valued at $380,700. The trade was a 25.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL opened at $58.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.98. CorVel Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation NASDAQ: CRVL is a technology-driven provider of workers' compensation, liability, and specialty risk management solutions. The company develops and deploys software and data analytics tools to streamline claims administration, medical cost containment, prescription drug management, and provider network access. CorVel's integrated platform connects employers, insurers, healthcare providers, and injured workers, aiming to improve outcomes and control costs through process automation and real-time decision support.

The company's product suite includes claims lifecycle management, bill review and negotiation, virtual care and telehealth services, pharmacy benefit management, and independent medical examinations (IMEs).

See Also

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